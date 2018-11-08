Remembrance Day: 'Light of peace' to shine on Iconic Dales landmark

A beacon is to be lit at one of the Dale’s most iconic landmarks, signifying the ‘light of peace’ that shone across the world thanks to the sacrifices of our servicemen, 100 years ago.

Coldstones Cut on Greenhow Hill will be illuminated with a spot light, and a bonfire lit, as part of the international commemoration of the Armistice on Remembrance Sunday, Battle’s Over.

Across the world buglers will sound the Last Post at more than 1,000 locations, before beacons are lit at 7pm to signify the peace that emerged from ‘the darkness of four years of war.’

Representatives from across Nidderdale are to gather at the sculpture for the event, organised by both Bewerley Parish Council (BPC) and Pateley Bridge Town Council.

Chair of Bewerley Parish Council, Councillor Graham Spooner, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the

Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

Over the course of both the First and Second World Wars the Dales, like many areas across the country, was hit hard by the sacrifices of its sons and daughters.

Beacons were last lit across the country to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, but the significance of the centenary and the importance of remembering these servicemen, is vital says Tracey Dawson of BPC.

She said: “It’s a really important event to both the councils, across our communities there are memories that have been passed down from both the First and Second World Wars.

“So many people lost their lives, the local industries here were hit hard and in some ways we continue to be effected by it. We wanted to demonstrate how important these sacrifice are to our communities.”

Both councils have given thanks to Hansen’s Quarry, who are holding the event in association with the councils.