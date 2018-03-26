Renewed appeal as police continue to investigate jaw-break attack in York

Have your say

Police investigating an attack in York that left a man with a broken jaw have made a fresh appeal.

Officers were called to Church Street at about 1am after two men and a woman approached a man in the street.

One of the men then punched the victim in his head, causing a fracture to his jaw in the assault on January 28.

North Yorkshire Police today (Monday) issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to the offence.

The suspect is described as white, about 23 years-old, small to medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall with dark, short hair.

He was wearing a black jumper and black bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180016285.