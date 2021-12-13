Renewed appeal to find man who mysteriously 'vanished' in Yorkshire seven years ago

Damion Vernon was last seen on December 8, 2014 and his car was later found abandoned in the Belle Vue area of the city.

Mr Vernon, who was 32 at the time, is from Bridlington on the East Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What made his disappearance more puzzling is that he has no friends of family in the Wakefield area.

Damion left his car on Sycamore Street and then vanished.

Courtney Vernon, who was 13 at the time and is now a parent herself, said: "Seven years later and it hurts now more than ever. We just want answers.”

Police said they completed all lines of enquiry in June 2015 and there have been no new leads since.

They admit they are no closer to finding Damion.

He was reported missing at 5.28pm on Tuesday, December 9, 2014.

His Corsa was recovered in Wakefield.

His blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration number YH51 FLL, was found parked on Sycamore Street in Wakefield.

He then walked along an alleyway off Sycamore Street.

In the weeks that followed divers searched the nearby River Calder but it drew a blank.

Taking to social media this week, Courtney said: "Damion William Vernon (your grandson) reminds me of you everyday, he will always know who you are and that you’d have loved him so much. Until we meet again, you’ll always be my best friend.”