Repair work to start on A59 at Kex Gill in North Yorkshire

Repair work is set to start on a North Yorkshire road which was closed for safety reasons following nearby landslips.

North Yorkshire County Council said it hopes to find a permanent solution for the A59 at Kex Gill, which closed on May 30.

Initial roadworks will enable a single lane to be reopened, allowing traffic to travel toe the Great Yorkshire Show, which starts on July 10. A council spokesman said: “The target will be to try to deliver that as quickly as possible. As the initial phase of construction is carried out, work will move forward with the design of the whole solution so that the road can be opened to two-way traffic.”

A date is yet to be set for a bigger project to get both lanes of the road back open. The spokesman added: “Once we know exactly what the permanent repairs will entail and how long they will take, discussions will be held with local businesses and the community to consider the best time to make these repairs.

“The road is likely to need to close fully to carry out the permanent repairs.”

The first phase of roadworks, which includes reinforcing an existing retaining wall, will start next week.