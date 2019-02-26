Reports of body in water near Hull ferry terminal

Humberside Police have received reports of what is believed to be a body in the Humber river.

The force said: "A report was received at around 1.45pm on Tuesday, February 26, of what was believed to be body in the water close to the ferry terminal in Hull.

"Our teams are currently working with the Coastguard and Search and Rescue in and around the area."

This story is still breaking and the YEP will update readers as police release more information.