Rescue mission to save stranded cavers at North Yorkshire's Providence Pot

Specialist recuse teams were called to a popular North Yorkshire cave after five people became stranded over the weekend.

A total of 28 rescuers attended the incident on Saturday, March 10 at 9.21pm at Providence Park near Kettlewell.

They were sent into the cave system, with the lost cavers eventually found "safe but cold" according to the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA).

The casualties were then assisted back out to the entrance of the cave.

The Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue and members of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service all helped with the rescue operation.

Facebook users were fast to praise the quick work of the UWFRA.

Sandie Gray said: "Thank you for your amazing work. You're right up there with Mountain rescue and the RNLI. Amazing people," while Margaret Oversby added: "So glad everyone safely returned, thanks to all who rescued them"