Rescue operation after woman falls 30 metres from a cliff in Filey

A woman was left trapped for several hours after falling 30 metres down a cliffside at Filey.

Emergency services were called by a member of the public to the cliff, near Filey Brigg Country Park, at about 6.50am today.

Filey Coastguard attended the incident along with Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team.

A spokesman for Filey Coastguard said: “A cliff rescue technician reached the woman who was found to be very cold and shaken after being there for several hours but she was otherwise unhurt.

“She was recovered to the cliff top along with the technician using a winch and was then left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“It is hoped that she will make a full recovery from her frightening ordeal.”