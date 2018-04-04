Rescue team called in after cows become stuck in floodwater

Firefighters were drafted in to rescue a herd of cows which became stuck in floodwater near Castleford.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said a crew from Rothwell station were called to Newton Lane in Ledston, close to RSPB Fairburn Ings at around 3pm yesterday.

The cows surrounded by water. Picture by David Allison.

Around 20 cattle were stuck in floodwater and Cleckheaton's rescue unit were called for support.

A statement from the fire service read: "Attempts were made to rescue the cattle however they became tired (the cattle not crews!) and so were returned to higher ground and left with food until the water levels subsided."

Fairburn Ings was closed yesterday due to the flooding and remained shut this morning.