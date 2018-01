Have your say

Residents were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation after a home in Bradford caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the unoccupied property in Raven Terrace at about 4.50pm today (Friday).

Neighbours were evacuated as the entire semi-detached property was engulfed in flames, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics.

Smoke detectors were not fitted, the service added.