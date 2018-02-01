Residents left in fear after council acts over ‘planning breaches’

around half the residents living on a holiday home park in East Yorkshire are facing the potential threat of eviction after an investigation into alleged planning irregularities by East Riding Council.

It is alleged that 18 owners of static caravans at The Sycamores, at Barmby Moor, are living all year round at the park, contrary to planning conditions.

Coun Andy Strangeway: 'There will be no immediate evictions'

Pocklington Provincial councillor Andy Strangeway assured residents there would be no immediate evictions.

He said he was focussed on ensuring no one ended up “sleeping in a car when they have a warm dwelling to sleep in.”

Coun Strangeway blamed the situation on a lack of affordable housing, adding: “It has created a lot of concern, a lot of fear. We have disabled people, elderly people and on long term sick.

“There will be considerable financial losses.

“You have people appearing in suits on people’s doorsteps in suits with legal letters suggesting they take legal advice. The man on the street can’t afford £200 an hour. These are human beings.”

Coun Strangeway said some of them were now on the housing list.

A council spokesman said: “Following an investigation by the council’s planning enforcement team, it has been found that a number of property owners at The Sycamores are residing in the units permanently - contrary to the planning conditions for this site which is for holiday use only. Those residents have been informed that the council is intending to issue them with a planning enforcement notice to cease, within an appropriate timescale, the permanent occupation of the units. The council has provided details for its housing services to help people on site secure alternative accommodation.”

The owner of the park was approached, but he was unable to comment at this stage.

The enforcement action comes seven years after East Riding Council informed over 70 park home owners at Lakeminster Park, near Beverley, that they could be in breach of planning conditions.

Repeated legal challenges on behalf of the owner and one of the residents were unsuccessful and nearly all those who were living have moved out.