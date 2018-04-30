Residents left upset and out of pocket after tyre-slashing spree near York

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was done when six cars had their tyres slashed in a North Yorkshire town.

The vandalism took place on Briergate, Ploughlands, Oak Tree Lane and Gateland Close in Haxby, near York, on Saturday night.

Police believe the incidents are linked and officers were today carrying out CCTV checks and house-to-house enquiries.

York Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Insp Lee Pointon said: “This spate of criminal damage is outrageous and it has caused a great deal of upset, inconvenience and expense for the vehicle owners.

“We are doing everything we can to track the suspect down and seek justice on behalf of the victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.