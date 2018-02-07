Residents living near scene of major fire in Leeds advised to stay indoors

Residents living near the scene of major fire in Leeds have been advised to keep windows closed and stay indoors due to hazardous material inside the burning building.

Fifteen fire engines are currently at the scene of the blaze at Moulds Patterns and Models in Kent Road, Pudsey.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it had been called at 10pm to reports of a fire at a bathroom modelling factory.

A fire service spokeswoman said there were a number of "hazardous materials" inside the building.

"The smoke coming off is quite extensive," she said.

People living nearby are being advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire is reported to have broken out at MPM Bradford Limited in Kent Road, Pudsey. Picture: Google

Police and emergency planning teams have also evacuated 20 homes in the immediate area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There are no reports of anyone being injured at this time.

"Those living in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

"There is a cordon and a number of road closures in place to allow the emergency services access to the area."