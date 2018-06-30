Residents told to close windows as Doncaster grassland fire reignites

Have your say

Residents have been urged to keep their windows closed as firefighters work to tackle a grassland blaze on the site of a former Doncaster slag heap, that has reignited after first catching fire three days ago.

The fire first started on the former Hatfeld Colliery spoil heap, near Kirton Lane in Stainforth, on Thursday.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on Thursday afternoon.

The fire has now reignited and two appliances have been sent to the scene as crews attempt to get the blaze under control.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Two fire engines are at a grassland fire near Kirton Lane in Stainforth, Doncaster.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area so firefighters are advising local residents to keep their doors and windows closed."

