Retired Leeds medical secretary died from multiple injuries after crash near her home, inquest is told

A retired medical secretary died from head, neck and chest injuries when her car collided with a BMW at the end of her street, an inquest opening was told.

Elizabeth Ann Hopper, 80, suffered multiple injuries when her red Toyota Yaris was turning out of Adel Willow in Leeds, where she lived, and collided with the white BMW 520 on Otley Road.

The front of the BMW collided with the rear of the Yaris and caused 'extensive damage to both vehicles', according to Wakefield assistant coroner, Jan Alam, who opened the inquest into her death this morning (Friday, March 15).

The accident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday, February 27, and an ambulance took Mrs Hopper, who was known as Ann, to Leeds General Infirmary.

She suffered multiple fractures to her skull, spine, ribs and pelvis and was taken to the intensive care unit.

However, her condition continued to deteriorate rapidly and the decision was taken to withdraw treatment. She died later that night.

An interim post-mortem report suggested that the injuries to her head, neck and chest caused her death.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

Speaking in the days after Mrs Hopper's death, Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “ We are continuing our investigation into this fatal collision and can now release a picture of Ann.

“It is very important we speak to everyone who may have seen or have information about this collision and I would ask anyone who may have information who we have not yet spoken with to contact us.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13190106814