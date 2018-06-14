Retro: Thousands of children gathered in Harrogate for Countryside Days show

Thousands of schoolchildren from across the Harrogate District gathered at the Great Yorkshire Showground in June 2008.

The showground played host to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Countryside Days Event, which saw youngsters from 110 schools across Yorkshire get a ‘taste of the great outdoors’.

A school girl holds a snake at the Countryside Days event at 2008.

The two day event attracted some 5,200 children, a portion of whom came with 36 primary schools from Ripon, Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The event was organised by the Society’s Educational Department and saw the largest attendance since it had been launched, seven years before.

The event gave the children the chance to experience rural life and try their hand at traditional and modern countryside skills, including dry stone walling.

Children also had the chance to see and hold various animals and were taught how to correctly bandage their pets and take care of them.

There were also opportunities to learn about recycling and composting as well as baking workshops.

10 years ago:

Harrogate Cricket Club launched a £500,000 campaign in June 2008 in a bid to restore the club’s century old pavilion, two weeks after it was destroyed in an arson attack.

Fire crews were called to the scene on St George’s Road at 11.30pm on Friday, May 30, where the blaze had taken hold of the 112 year old building.

20 years ago:

It was two decades ago that the prospect of Harrogate Spa water becoming a bottled product first started to really take off.

Until 1998, a long running project to build on the town’s spa heritage by bottling its waters had come up against obstacles, but in June that year a suitable source for the mineral water was found on Harlow Moor Road.

30 years ago:

Controversial plans to redevelop the ‘eyesore’ Adelphi Hotel in Harrogate into a new hotel complex with a pool and fitness club were thrown out by planners in June 1988.

Numerous letters of objection to the plans from local residents had been received by the council which voted at its committee to deny the application permission.

