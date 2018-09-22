Return of Beast from the East: Yorkshire reacts to prediction of 'four months of snow' in new big freeze

Remember when it snowed in February and March earlier this year and everything ground to a halt?

Reports across national media today say that the snow could make a most unwelcome return this winter, with four months of the white stuff on and off across the UK, including our very own Yorkshire county.

What happened last time

When the so-called Beast From the East hit Yorkshire in February, and boomeranged back in March, it caused much disruption, some school days, and the tragic death of an elderly woman found in the snow.

The Beast from the East first hit in February, with Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield and other areas receiving a covering of snow.

Snow came in bursts for several days, and was then followed by Storm Emma in March, or what many referred to as 'Beast from the East 2.0'.

The snow from the Beast from the East earlier in 2018

On March 1 2018, a woman was found dead in the street in 'blizzard-like' conditions in Leeds.

The 75-year-old woman's body was found laid partially under a parked car.

A police tent was put up in the snow as severe weather continued in the city, and a cordon was in place outside the East Court flats.

This Greggs driver gave out free pasties to people stuck on the motorway

On March 1 and 2, the army was drafted in to help after the M62 was closed overnight because of heavy snow - trapping all cars on the road for over 10 hours.

As we reported on that day: "The M62 is still suffering this morning after a series of incidents yesterday forced motorists to a stand still.



"Work is on-going this morning to try and clear the road, but police have warned that it may not be re-opened until this evening.



"Some drivers reported waits of up to 10 hours on the stretch of motorway which saw snow, high winds, collisions and a vehicle fire halt movement across the Pennines.

"Police said that as many as 3,500 vehicles were stuck on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 as officers worked with firefighters to cut away a section of the central reservation to allow the majority to be driven back down the westbound carriageway towards Manchester."

A grandmother of four was forced to sleep in a van in the cold overnight because of the road closure.-

Of course, it wasn't all bad news. One Yorkshire hero showed himself that week. A Greggs delivery driver from Leeds was thanked for handing out cakes, pasties and doughnuts to stranded drivers on the A1.

He unloaded the treats from the back of the lorry and shared them out with motorists who had been parked up for hours at Lindisfarne, Northumberland.

What do you remember about the Beast from the East 1 and 2?

This year's forecast

Though long-range forecasts are notoriously tricky to predict, reports across the country suggest months of snow could be on their way back to the UK thanks to storm fronts moving towards the UK.

Here's what YOU said:

Andrea Green: "They say that every year. I will eat my hat if it does. Well rice paper hat, just incase"

Allen Newby: "We get told this every year you never know one year it may actually happen"

Sarah Duffield Kerrigan: "Bring on the snow days 👍"

Jamie Newsome said: "Saves me a trip to the Alps this year then"

Parma Singh: "Those who complained it was too hot this summer I hope you're happy now!"

Becca Hart said: "If this is true and when my sister comes home we have a white Christmas 🎄 I will be so happy."