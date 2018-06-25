REVEALED: Full list of planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the coming week.

Knowing about planned roadworks in advance of a journey can be a great time saver.

Adam Chadwick murder: Leeds detective renews appeal 10 years on from Harehills shooting





Roadworks are planned for Yorkshire

Here is a list of all of the roadworks planned in the county over the coming week.

The details are correct as of Friday, June 22 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M18/M1 junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 June for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 41 Carrgate

The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight on Wednesday 27 June for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 7/ M62 junction 35 Langham

The northwest link will be fully closed overnight on Monday 25 June for bridge work. The northeast link will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 27 June for bridge work. The southeast link will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 26 June and then again Thursday 28 for bridge work. The southwest link will be fully closed overnight on Friday 29 June. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 to junction 34 Whitley

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 25 June for carriageway work. The closure will take place from 7pm to 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 to junction 37 Howden

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 26 June for carriageway work. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 28 June for carriageway work. The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A1M junction 41 southbound link road to M62 eastbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 June for barrier work. The eastbound exit slip road junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 June for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

Adam Chadwick murder: “We just want justice" say parents in emotional video appeal

M62 junction 25 Brighouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Monday 25 June for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 June. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with 30mph speed restriction until July for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 50mph speed restriction and narrow lanes with lane 3 closed in place until December for barrier work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.

A1M junction 34 to junction 35 Wadworth

The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Monday 25 June and then for another three nights from Wednesday 27 June. The northbound carriageway from junction 34 to junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 26 June. The southbound carriageway from junction 35 to junction 34 will be fully closed overnight on Friday 29 June. The closures for barrier work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

Leeds council drawing up new plan to tackle rough sleeping in city



Read more at:

A64 Bilbrough to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until August 2018 for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.

A63 Daltry Street

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 26 June for general cleaning, maintenance and barrier repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.