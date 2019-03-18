Revealed - Huge plans to build £250m food and leisure attraction near Knaresborough

A new £250 million food and leisure attraction could be built near Knaresborough, under emerging plans that developers estimate could bring 3.5 million visitors to the area a year, and create 1,000 jobs.

With a mixture of restaurants, food outlets and a farm, Future Park would be operated by Eataly, the largest Italian food hall chain in the UK, and be similar to Fico Eataly World, which opened near Bologna just over a year ago.

Designs for the building off the A1 near Knaresborough, show how the agri-food park appears to be built into the landscape. If approved, it would be built around a lake with a foliage-covered roof.

Plans are due to be submitted in June by Yorkshire developers Fallons, and those involved in the project said it will be one of the UK's "most significant cultural and energy-efficient attractions to be built in the 21st Century."

A statement about the plans reads: "Located in the heart of Yorkshire, England, this unique interactive park explores, unites and celebrates the best food and drink experiences in the world.

"The park, which is described as a synergy of architecture, landscape and infrastructure, is dedicated to sharing the biodiversity of cuisine whilst showcasing a range of innovative technologies with a special focus towards the environmental and agricultural sectors.

"Users are given the opportunity to submerge themselves within the park and enjoy the experience through its farms and livestock, restaurants, factories, shops and marketplace; education, research facilities and events."

The attraction would be the second of its kind to open in the UK, after its planned site in London that's due to open next year. Fallons hopes to start construction work in 18 months if approved, with the park expected to open in 2022.

It would sit on 188 hectares of land next to the A1, delivering 160,000 square metres of commercial, leisure and retail space.

Fallons director James Mottram, said: “Future Park showcases a whole range of innovative technologies from home and abroad, assisting economies locally by increasing the number of employment and businesses within the UK. The parks are a synergy of architecture, landscape and infrastructure - creating the most significant cultural attractions in the UK."