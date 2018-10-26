Revealed: Knaresborough's stunning poppy transformation Spotty House in Knaresborough was decorated overnight Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Overnight the streets of Knaresborough have been lined with poppies, thanks to the hard work of volunteers from the Royal British Legion and the new residents of the town's iconic Spotty House. By Alexander Beard Family of long-serving Doncaster GP in Alzheimer’s donation plea ahead of funeral Funeral of rugby coach and police dog handler Mick Atkinson, 37, to take place in Leeds today