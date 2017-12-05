Revealed: Montpellier Quarter's late night shopping plans

Fifty Harrogate shops and businesses are getting together for an exclusive street party and late night opening to mark the 25th anniversary of Montpellier Quarter next week.

As well as a feast of cut-price offers, food and drink and live music for late night shoppers next Thursday night, the emphasis will be on art and charity.

That's partly because the evening, entitled People Meet The People, has been organised by Antonia Sutcliffe of Sutcliffe Galleries.

This special event will also be a fundraiser for Beat, the national eating disorder charity – a cause Antonia is eager to raise funds for as she has lived with anorexia nervosa for 20 years.

As part of the fundraising fun, Antonia has curated a very special exhibition in her gallery, Sutcliffe Contemporary, featuring paintings and sculpture by Claire Baxter, Nicole Rushworth, Neil McBride and Jamie Wilkinson as well as Jane Charles glass.

Artist Neil McBride is even donating his artwork Violet Vibe at £1,600 with all proceeds going to Beat charity.

just above serving tempting and warming hot chocolate and welcoming donations to the charity. H2K skincare store and gifts are donating the proceeds of a £100 pamper hamper along with an in-store promotion of 3 for 2 on skincare and gifts.

Just next door Rocca designer womenswear will already have entered their sale offering up to 50% off, however there will be 10% off new season wear on the night, 10% of takings on the evening going towards the charity not to mention champagne and seasonal canapés for customers.

Richard Grafton on Montpellier Street will be serving bubbles and 10% of sales on the evening will be donated to Beat.

Local vocalist and X Factor hopeful Olivia Harland will be singing uplifting and seasonal tunes and weather permitting there will also be a juggler and a fire eater, not to mention a guest appearance from Purpleman, the iconic York-based performance artist and charity fundraiser creating a fun purple theme and hopefully not ‘purple rain’ at this event on the 14th.

Local restaurant Galo’s are offering a special £20 two course menu on the night and will be donating £10 from each meal to Beat while Lear Fitness will be running a donations only circuit based class. Tennants Auctioneers will be conducting free valuations, Major Tom’s Social will be donating 20% of food sales revenue taken on the evening to Beat and Simon Theakston of Theakston’s Brewery has donated a barrel of beer each to Hales Bar, The Old Bell and the Montpellier Pub so that these pubs can sell those pints to raise funds for the charity. Hales Bar will also be offering free coffee and mince pies with every alcoholic drink sold while The Slug & Lettuce will be offering hot Rekorderlig Cider for donations. Hales Bar, which is Harrogate’s oldest pub, has been instrumental in publicising the event including help with entertainment and organising staging of entertainment.

To get into the festive spirit there will be two hot roasted chestnut barrows and a giant frying pan selling a variety of Yorkshire sausages courtesy of Lucy’s Events catering who will be in traditional dress creating tempting smells throughout the Quarter.

Timberlakes Restaurant will be serving warming soup with all proceeds going to Beat, and Jenny’s Tea shop will be providing spicy chilli with all proceeds going to the charity.

The Montpellier Antiques Market and Home and Garden are also joining in with a French and Spanish theme serving wine and cheeses to make this a really unique shopping experience. Additionally Prego on The Parade will be serving food, including festive turkey sandwiches to ensure everyone gets into the mode of Christmas.

& Hair on Montpellier Street will be offering 15% of sales of beauty and hair products to the charity and creating a party atmosphere with cocktails for visitors to the salon and LifeStyle Lounge. Barber & Mack Barbers will be open for business as usual on the night and have generously offered a £100 donation.

The Treatment Rooms on Royal Parade have an exclusive 20% of all Neom treatments and products from 9am-8pm on the 14th and anyone who makes a purchase that day or evening will receive a £100 off voucher for a Neom treatment in January and February.

Bespoke Eyewear will be offering jazz and canapés just a few doors down bringing Royal Parade to life as well as Sutcliffe Galleries sister gallery showcasing fine paintings of the 18th to the 19th century with mince pies and wine, ensuring that Royal Parade is not missed out on this unique and special event.

Says Antonia, ‘It’s fantastic how all these local businesses have come together to not only create a really enjoyable Christmas shopping event, but also to help raise money for Beat, a charity that is very close to my heart. Most of all, I’m extremely grateful to all the people and businesses who have given time, effort and money to this event.’

Artist Moira McTague has donated a beautiful etching of Harrogate’s Pump Rooms worth £295, also to be sold in aid of Beat. Slingsby Gin of Spirit of Harrogate have donated gin to the gallery who will be serving gin cocktails while Galo’s will be providing tasty canapés to complement this art and gin experience at the contemporary gallery.

The University of Sheffield’s Gospel Choir will bring the streets alive, performing an energising and vibrant repertoire of songs.

The choir has been sponsored by Harrogate Interiors store Smiths The Rink (founded by Antonia Sutcliffe’s great great grandfather).

A spokesperson from the choir says, ‘We are very proud to be supporting People Meet The People and Beat: this worthy cause is close to some of our members’ hearts. We hope that through the joy and passion we express when we sing that this reaches people and raised awareness about eating disorders.’