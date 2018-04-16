Revealed: ‘Mortage freedom day’ identified for Yorkshire homeowners

“Mortgage freedom day” has been identified for home owners in Yorkshire - the date when people can typically expect to have earned enough in their take-home pay so far this year to cover their annual mortgage costs.

March 25 is the date for our region thanks to a calculation made by Halifax, whose research is based on average mortgage payments for a new borrower who has a 30% deposit.

It said the average annual mortgage repayment cost for a home owner would be £8,039 and they would have an average net annual income of £27,724.

With house prices and wages varying across the UK, some areas can expect mortgage freedom day to fall earlier than others.

Mortgage freedom day in London does not fall until June 13 - and in Brent in north London it falls on August 11.

In Copeland in north west England, mortgage freedom day was on February 24.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “The north-south divide remains when it comes to mortgage freedom day.”

