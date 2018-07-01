REVEALED: Stage times for every act playing Sheffield's Tramlines festival

Have your say

The stage times for every act playing at Sheffield's Tramlines festival have just been released, as the countdown to the three-day music extravaganza continues.

This year marks the 10th year of the live music music festival, which will get underway on Friday, July 20.

Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Craig David’s TS5 are the headliners for this year's festival, which will take place at Hillsborough Park for the first time after moving away from Ponderosa Park in Upperthorpe.

Here are this year's stage times:

- TRAMLINES STAGE

FRIDAY

8:30 pm - Stereophonics

6:45 pm - Milburn

5:30 pm - Everything Everything

4:30 pm - The Big Moon

SATURDAY

8:30 pm - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

6:45 pm - Blossoms

5:30 pm - Reverend & the Makers

4:30 pm - Coasts

3:30 pm - The Everly Pregnant Brothers

2:30 pm - Redfaces

1:30 pm - Bang Bang Romeo

SUNDAY

7:30 pm - Craig David presents TS5

5:45 pm - De La Soul

4:30 pm - Tokio Myers

3:30 pm - The Sherlocks

2:30 pm - Naaz

- T'OTHER STAGE

SATURDAY

8:15 pm - Clean Bandit

6:45 pm- Stefflon Don

5:30 pm - Mabel

4:30 pm - Fickle Friends

3:30 pm - Mullally

2:30 pm - Patawawa

SUNDAY

7:30 pm - Jake Bugg

5:45 pm - Shed Seven

4:30 pm - Pale Waves

3:30 pm - Little Commets

2:30 pm - Gengahr

1:30 pm - Nina Nesbitt

12:30 pm - The Seamonsters

- THE LEADMILL LIVE STAGE

FRIDAY

8.15pm - Mystery Jets

6.45pm - The Magic Gang

5.30pm - The Orielles

4.30pm - High Hazels

3.30pm - Oddity Road

SATURDAY

8.45pm - Ratboy

7.30pm - Palace

6.30pm - Neon Waltz

5.30pm - Stereo Honey

4.30pm - Wulfman Fury

SUNDAY

7.45pm - The Reverend John McClure presents: Tom Grennan

6.30pm - Spring King

5.30pm - Sophie and the Giant

4.30pm - Sheafs

- THE LEADMILL COMEDY STAGE

SATURDAY

3pm - Henning Wehn

2.35pm - Tom Stade

2.15pm - Dana Alexander

2.05pm - Daisy Earl

1.35pm - Foxdog Studios

1.15pm - Barbara Nice, Dan Nightingale MC

SUNDAY

2.55pm - John Shuttleworth

2.30pm - Bethany Black

2.05pm - Tom Wigglesworth

1.35pm - Jarred Christmas

1.15pm - Tanya Lee Davis, Jonathan Mayor MC

- THE LIBRARY STAGE

SATURDAY

7.30pm - Rae Morris

6.30pm - Honeyblood

5.30pm - Flamingods

4.30pm - King No-one

3.30pm - Self Esteem

SUNDAY

7.30pm - Teleman

6.30pm - Black Honey

5.30pm - Pins

4.30pm - Hers

3.30pm - Lily Moore

2.30pm - Feet

- INTO THE TREES

FRIDAY

- CLUB TROPICANA

Bringing you 80s Pop, Disco and timeless anthems all night long

- VILLAGE SCREEN PRESENTS

Our new pop up cinema brought to you by Village Screen

SATURDAY

- VILLAGE SCREEN PRESENTS

Our new pop up cinema brought to you by Village Screen

- RESPONSIBLE FISHING

Be inspired by the natural landscape and use foraged materials to create art

- CIRCUS SKILLS

Do you dare walk the tight wire? Or try your hand at juggling & acrobatics

THE COOL BEANS ROADSHOW MEGA DJ PARTY

SATURDAY DJs

Think Vic & Bob with decks and a mixer

SUNDAY

- VILLAGE SCREEN PRESENTS

Our new pop up cinema brought to you by Village Screen

- RESPONSIBLE FISHING

Be inspired by the natural landscape and use foraged materials to create art

- CIRCUS SKILLS

Do you dare walk the tight wire? Or try your hand at juggling & acrobatics

- THE COOL BEANS ROADSHOW MEGA DJ PARTY

SATURDAY DJs

Think Vic & Bob with decks and a mixer