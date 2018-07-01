REVEALED: Stage times for every act playing Sheffield's Tramlines festival

The stage times for every act playing at Sheffield's Tramlines festival have just been released, as the countdown to the three-day music extravaganza continues.
This year marks the 10th year of the live music music festival, which will get underway on Friday, July 20.
Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Craig David’s TS5 are the headliners for this year's festival, which will take place at Hillsborough Park for the first time after moving away from Ponderosa Park in Upperthorpe.
Here are this year's stage times:
- TRAMLINES STAGE
FRIDAY
8:30 pm - Stereophonics
6:45 pm - Milburn
5:30 pm - Everything Everything
4:30 pm - The Big Moon
SATURDAY
8:30 pm - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
6:45 pm - Blossoms
5:30 pm - Reverend & the Makers
4:30 pm - Coasts
3:30 pm - The Everly Pregnant Brothers
2:30 pm - Redfaces
1:30 pm - Bang Bang Romeo
SUNDAY
7:30 pm - Craig David presents TS5
5:45 pm - De La Soul
4:30 pm - Tokio Myers
3:30 pm - The Sherlocks
2:30 pm - Naaz
- T'OTHER STAGE
SATURDAY
8:15 pm - Clean Bandit
6:45 pm- Stefflon Don
5:30 pm - Mabel
4:30 pm - Fickle Friends
3:30 pm - Mullally
2:30 pm - Patawawa
SUNDAY
7:30 pm - Jake Bugg
5:45 pm - Shed Seven
4:30 pm - Pale Waves
3:30 pm - Little Commets
2:30 pm - Gengahr
1:30 pm - Nina Nesbitt
12:30 pm - The Seamonsters
- THE LEADMILL LIVE STAGE
FRIDAY
8.15pm - Mystery Jets
6.45pm - The Magic Gang
5.30pm - The Orielles
4.30pm - High Hazels
3.30pm - Oddity Road
SATURDAY
8.45pm - Ratboy
7.30pm - Palace
6.30pm - Neon Waltz
5.30pm - Stereo Honey
4.30pm - Wulfman Fury
SUNDAY
7.45pm - The Reverend John McClure presents: Tom Grennan
6.30pm - Spring King
5.30pm - Sophie and the Giant
4.30pm - Sheafs
- THE LEADMILL COMEDY STAGE
SATURDAY
3pm - Henning Wehn
2.35pm - Tom Stade
2.15pm - Dana Alexander
2.05pm - Daisy Earl
1.35pm - Foxdog Studios
1.15pm - Barbara Nice, Dan Nightingale MC
SUNDAY
2.55pm - John Shuttleworth
2.30pm - Bethany Black
2.05pm - Tom Wigglesworth
1.35pm - Jarred Christmas
1.15pm - Tanya Lee Davis, Jonathan Mayor MC
- THE LIBRARY STAGE
SATURDAY
7.30pm - Rae Morris
6.30pm - Honeyblood
5.30pm - Flamingods
4.30pm - King No-one
3.30pm - Self Esteem
SUNDAY
7.30pm - Teleman
6.30pm - Black Honey
5.30pm - Pins
4.30pm - Hers
3.30pm - Lily Moore
2.30pm - Feet
- INTO THE TREES
FRIDAY
- CLUB TROPICANA
Bringing you 80s Pop, Disco and timeless anthems all night long
- VILLAGE SCREEN PRESENTS
Our new pop up cinema brought to you by Village Screen
SATURDAY
- RESPONSIBLE FISHING
Be inspired by the natural landscape and use foraged materials to create art
- CIRCUS SKILLS
Do you dare walk the tight wire? Or try your hand at juggling & acrobatics
THE COOL BEANS ROADSHOW MEGA DJ PARTY
SATURDAY DJs
Think Vic & Bob with decks and a mixer
SUNDAY
