REVEALED: The 20 patronising phrases modern dads can't stand to hear

“You’ve got him well trained” and “you’re doing that wrong” are the two phrases most guaranteed to wind dad up, according to research.

A study of 2,000 dads has exposed the top 20 list of sayings they can’t stand to hear, which also includes “are you babysitting?” and “it’s nice to see a man looking after the kids”.

Comments such as “you’re such a softie” and “who ironed the kids’ clothes?” will also infuriate many fathers.

And half of British dads admit they get annoyed if others make comments about their parenting if they’re out with their little ones without mum.

The study was conducted by ChannelMum.com, whose founder Siobhan Freegard said: “Almost all parenting issues still only focus on mum’s involvement - so no wonder dads feel fed up.

“Modern men are doing more parenting than ever before so that’s why it’s frustrating for dads when people are still surprised they can care effectively for their kids.”

Other phrases which will get a dad’s blood boiling are “bet you can’t wait until your wife comes back” and a surprised “you’re actually quite good at putting on a nappy.”

And just under a tenth of dads have been mystifyingly told “your baby seems really happy with you”.

These comments really begin to grate with dads once a child reaches two years of age, with one in 20 getting wound up within the first six months of parenthood.

And a third of dads will hear some form of patronising-parenting comment up to five times a week.

The majority of British dads believe their parenting load is shared 50/50 with their partner – with the remainder thinking it’s more of a 70/30 split.

And just under half agree that men have a bad reputation when it comes to parenting.

In fact, 57 per cent of respondents believe people think they aren’t as skilled a parent as their child’s mum.

Unable to contain themselves any longer, 29 per cent of dads have confronted someone else for making a passive-aggressive parenting comment.

They’re most likely to come from the mother-in-law, followed by their partner or another mum.

And the school gate is where an unwelcome parenting comment is most commonly made, followed by a trip to the park or simply walking down the street.

ChannelMum.com’s Siobhan Freegard added: “Mum maybe the word but we all need to think more carefully about the words we use to describe dads and what they do.

"In a society rightly fighting or equality, let’s show we appreciate all dads do this Father’s Day.”

THE TOP 20 PHRASES GUARANTEED TO WIND DAD UP

1. You've got him well trained

2. You're doing it wrong, it should be like this

3. Are you disappointed the baby wasn't a boy?

4. Are you babysitting today?

5. It's nice to see a man looking after the kids

6. Bet you can't wait until your wife comes back

7. Wow, your baby is massive!

8. Get used to never having sex again now the kids are here

9. Who ironed the kids' clothes?

10. Did your wife lay out the kids' outfits for you?

11. There's always one! (if you arrive late somewhere)

12. You're actually quite good at putting on a nappy

13. Oh, you managed to make it here on time

14. You're such a hands-on dad

15. You're such a softie

16. Where is your partner?

17. Oh, you managed to remember to pack his PE kit

18. Is it hard to work full time with a baby?

19. Your baby seems really happy with you

20. It must be hard for you to get up early with the kids