Revealed: The Leeds businesses with two-star food hygiene ratings

These Leeds restaurants, cafes and takeaways have all been ordered to make improvements to their food hygiene practices.

The businesses were all inspected in 2017 before being given their ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The inspection criteria include: how hygienically the food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities; how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.



The list of businesses with two-star ratings

- Clean Kitchen, Wyther Lane Industrial Estate, Kirkstall

- Firth and Payne, Kirkgate Market

- NS Newsagent, Beeston

- Paul's Superstore, Chapeltown

- Abu Bakar, Roundhay Road

- Barakah Fish Bazar, Roundhay Road

- Bismillah Cafe, Roundhay Road

- Chopon, Roundhay Road

- Harehills Post Office, Roundhay Road

- Ho's Bakery Bar, Vicar Lane

- Luigi's, Briggate

- Miah's Kitchen, York Place

- Sushiwaka, New Briggate

- Tamarind, Roundhay Road

- The Social, Merrion Street

- Indianos, Outwood

- Rainbow House, Birstall

- A Z Butchers, Beeston

- Armley Convenience Store

- Asquiths, Morley

- Banyan, Roundhay

- Caesar's Pizza, Osmondthorpe

- Cafe 13, Holbeck

- Chop Sticks, Beeston

- Deli Delight, Harehills

- Dixy Chicken, Horsforth

- Easy Road Off Licence, Cross Green

- Family Internet Cafe, Harehills

- Faryal's Fisheries, Beeston

- God's Glory Foods, Farnley

- HFC Chicken, Headingley

- International Foods, Harehills Lane

- Igrah, Chapeltown

- Ishy's Bar, Horsforth

- Jeera, Morley

- JK Off Licence, Harehills

- Jump Arena, Armley

- Lajkonik, Harehills

- Londis, Woodhouse

- Market Plaice, Kirkgate Market

- Mavern Cocktail Lounge, Call Lane

- Maxi's Restaurant, Woodhouse

- MG Foods, Woodhouse

- Miners Arms, Garforth

- Medina Bakery, Harehills

- Monk Fryston Hall Hotel

- Nemo's Fish Bar, Burley

- Oriental Dragon, Horsforth

- Pizza Base, Middleton

- Pizza La Fonte, Burley

- Polka, Harehills

- Pound Plus, Beeston

- R P Setchfield Butchers, Roundhay

- Raz's Fisheries, Harehills

- S and S Minimart, Armley

- Sandwich Corner, Morley

- Singh Minute Market, Chapeltown

- Sky Pizza Bar, Hunslet

- The Bird's Nest, Armley

- The Chicken Shop, Pudsey

- The Crown, Yeadon

- The Tetley, Hunslet

- Thos Dawes and Son, Belle Isle

- University Sweet Shop, Woodhouse

- Village Shop, Burley

- Walla Dolla, Sheepscar

Pictured: The nine Leeds businesses with zero-star food hygiene ratings

The Leeds businesses with one-star food hygiene ratings