Revealed: The Leeds restaurants with one-star food hygiene ratings

These Leeds restaurants, takeaways and cafes have all been told to make major improvements to their food hygiene practices.

They were all awarded one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency during 2017.

One-star food hygiene ratings

- Caesar's Pizza, Middleton

- Cafe Denero, Meanwood

- Francos, Hyde Park

- Snak Shak, Lower Wortley

- Sweet Saeeda, Kirkgate Market

- Bills, Albion Place

- Chicken Hut, Roundhay Road

- Eastern Foods, Roundhay Road

- Istanbul Cafe, Call Lane

- Magic Wok, Stanningley Road

- A M Kitchen and Bar, Briggate

- Abyssinia Cafe, Harehills

- Bruntcliffe Working Men's Club

- Cafe Jazz, Roundhay

- Chickandos, Bishopgate Street

- Chickos, New Briggate

- Daisy Inn, Bramley

- Dable Dragon, Woodhouse

- Fawcett Fisheries, Lower Wortley

- Select and Save, Chapeltown

- Topolo Pizza, Lawnswood

- Yorkshire Fried Chicken, Harehills

- FFC, Harehills

- Giannis, Burmantofts

- Golden Bengal Spice, Horsforth

- Goodman Street Cafe, Hunslet

- Hanif's General Stores, Beeston

- Ice Scoop Gelato, Hyde Park

- Luciano's China Diner, Burley

- Mango Vegetarian, Wetherby

- Marcel's Cafe, Meanwood

- Meccaway Kashmir Tandoori, Chapeltown

- Mirchiz, Rothwell

- Mr Wok, Roundhay

- Phil's Fish Bar, Beeston

- Pickard's Pop-up Tearoom, Woodhouse

- Pizza Parlour, Rawdon

- Posh Nosh, Harehills

- Premier Pizza, Roundhay

- Reyhoon, Harehills

- Roya Bakery, Harehills

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:-

- How hygienically the food is handled

- How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings

- the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.



