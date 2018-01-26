REVEALED: The Leeds secondary schools performing below average or WELL below average

Have your say

THREE Leeds secondary schools have been classed as performing ‘well below average’ in the latest league tables published by the Department for Education.

Another seven have been classed as 'below average' in their latest Ofsted inspections

Click the links above to see the schools in question.

Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, inspects a range of educational institutions across the country.

Schools are inspected on a number of areas, including how the school is managed, the quality of the teaching, the personal development of pupils and the outcome for pupils.

Following an inspection, Ofsted publish a report on the school on its website and are given an assessment based on a four-point scale.

Schools can either be rated 1 (Outstanding), 2 (Good), 3 (Requires Improvement) and 4 (Inadequate). The schools and their Ofsted reports have been listed on the Government’s website.

Click on the link above to reveal all the secondary schools that are currently rated as Inadequate or Requires Improvement across Leeds.