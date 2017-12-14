REVEALED: The most popular items bought by people in Sheffield from Amazon in 2017

Have your say

Sheffield's shopping habits have been revealed - after Amazon announced the most popular items bought by city shoppers in 2017.

Amazon's 2017 Trends Report revealed that the city loves late rocker David Bowie, TV chef Mary Berry and TV police drama Happy Valley - with CDs, books and DVDs among the best sellers.

Mary Berry is popular in the city.

The survey revealed the nation’s wacky and wonderful shopping habits, to the crisp flavour hotspots of the UK and also revealed what we been buying, reading, listening to and watching.

Some of the most popular products purchased on Amazon.co.uk by customers in Sheffield throughout 2017 included:

Music – Best of Bowie, David Bowie (CD)

Film and TV – Happy Valley

Pie Face was the best selling game.

Books – Mary Berry: Foolproof Cooking

Video Games – Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Kids – Pie Face Game

In the Home - Breville Personal Blender

Happy Valley was the top selling DVD.

Alexa received over one million personal marriage proposals globally in 2017.

Meanwhile, Despacito by Justin Bieber was the most streamed song on Amazon Music. The UK was also desperately desiring ice-cream, with Haagen-Dazs Salted Caramel being one of the most ordered products on Prime Now.

Foodie trends have shown that London is cheese-obsessed, with halloumi and feta sales on the rise at AmazonFresh, while the North East of England are sweet-toothed snackers, busy ordering Manuka Honey, Cinnamon Jelly Bellies and Cadbury’s Crème Eggs.

2017 Bestselling Products:

David Bowie's greatest hits album was a big seller.

Fire TV Stick

Amazon Echo Dot

Silentnight Deep Sleep Pillow

Deluxe Album CD by Ed Sheeran

Waterwipes Super Value Box

5 Ingredients – Quick and Easy Food by Jamie Oliver

Breville's personal blender also sold plenty in Sheffield.

Oral-B Pro 2500 Black Crossaction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Tassimo Costa Americano Discs

Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder by Pro Teeth Whitening Co

Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Top Streamed Songs on Amazon Music Unlimited

Despacito by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Galway Girl by Ed Sheeran

Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Rockabye by Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

Top 10 e-Books:

The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan

The Girlfriend by Michelle Frances

Lies by TM Logan

He Said/She Said by Erin Kelly

The Missing Ones by Patricia Gibney

The Missing Wife by Sheila O’Flanagan

Silent Child by Sarah A. Denzil

The Silent Wife by Kerry Fisher

Sweet Little Lies by Caz Frear

Friend Request by Laura Marshall

Top 10 Print Books:

5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan: 15 Minute Meals by Joe Wicks

Tom Kerridge's Dopamine Diet by Tom Kerridge

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli

Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together by Joe Wicks

The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet: Lose weight fast and re-programme your body by Michael Mosley

The Clever Guts Diet: How to revolutionise your body from the inside out by Michael Mosley

The World’s Worse Children 2 by David Walliams

Mary Berry Everyday by Mary Berry

Best Selling Products of the Decade on Amazon Prime

Fire TV Stick

25 by Adele

Bio Oil Specialist Skincare Oil

Cards Against Humanity

Frozen (DVD)

ghd IV Styler

Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan by Joe Wicks

Amazon Echo Dot

Fire Tablet

Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter