Revealed: The nine Leeds restaurants with zero-star food hygiene ratings

Have your say

These Leeds restaurants, shops and takeaways have all been given the lowest possible rating by the Food Standards Agency.

They were inspected in 2017, and one has since closed down.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.