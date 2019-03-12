Revealed: The shortlist for this year’s Yorkshire Property Awards

The shortlist for this year’s Yorkshire Property Awards is published today, with some of the most impressive deals and schemes among those to make the grade.

The event, organised by Variety, is the biggest of its kind in the region and helps raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity which works with some of the most disadvantaged children in the area.

Following a lengthy judging session, the committee, made up of representatives of some of Yorkshire’s biggest business organisations, came up with this year’s shortlist.

The winners will be revealed at the ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, May 9 at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate. The event will be hosted by former England rugby international Martin Bayfield and has already sold out.

This year’s Industrial Deal of the Year category will be contested by Lidl UK, Logic Leeds and Sheffield 615.

The Investment Deal of the Year award sees Aberdeen Standard Investments/Logic Leeds, Pinnacle and Riverside House in the frame.

How could you not want to support a charity that helps less fortunate children? Angus Armitage, co-founder, DS Emotion

The hotly-contested Office Deal of the Year prize will be between No.3 Wellington Place, No.33 Wellington Street and White Rose Office Park.

The Yorkshire Pride award sees Fuse Studios for Hard Rock International, The Harris Partnership for Horizon 38 Business Park and S Harrison Developments for Malmaison on the shortlist.

And the Best Innovation Project will be between Adept CSCE, CEG’s Forging Futures Campus and Rider Levett Bucknall’s Field and Focus.

Gerald Jennings, of Gerald Jennings Property, said: “I have attended the Variety Yorkshire Property Awards since its inception and it is without doubt the premier property awards event in the region.

“Celebrating the expertise, energy and excellence of businesses and people in the Yorkshire commercial property sector, the awards continue to be an important part of the business and social calendar and will do so for many more years to come.”

David Hodgson, regional head of strategic development at CEG, said: “Yorkshire continues to deliver gamechanging developments and CEG is proud to be a part of that, as well as helping to bring new skilled people into the industry, as when you see those sparks of talent it’s a real privilege to be part of it.”

Rachael Martin, associate, ID Planning, said: “The Variety YPA are an important event, providing an opportunity to network and celebrate the successes and achievements in the region.”

The awards, which this year mark their 21st anniversary, raised more than £220,000 for children’s charity Variety at last year’s event.

There will also be awards for a Rising Star for the region plus three recognised Game Changer awards highlighting best practice.

Angus Armitage, co-founder, DS Emotion, said: “How could you not want to support a charity that helps less fortunate children? What Variety do to offer a better quality of life and experiences that would otherwise be unattainable to the children and their families is nothing short of remarkable.”