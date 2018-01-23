REVEALED: The top 10 car crime hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?

The top 10 car crime hotspots in Leeds - the areas with the most reports of vehicle related offences- have been revealed.

The figures are the latest in the Yorkshire Evening Post’s crime hotspots web series, shining a light on a different type of offence every day, according to the official police statistics for the city.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to West Yorkshire Police by the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed the 10 policing wards with the most reports of vehicle crimes between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, the most recent full year of figures available.

The figures are broken down into ‘policing wards’ - these are the areas which police classify and use to divide resources and manage crime.

How does your area compare? See the gallery for the top 10 vehicle crime areas in Leeds.