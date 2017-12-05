REVEALED: The villages the Tour de Yorkshire will visit when it returns to Doncaster next summer

The villages and suburbs of Doncaster the Tour de Yorkshire will visit when it returns to the town next summer have been revealed today.

The town will host the finish of the first stage on May 3 while the second stage of the cycle race the following day will also visit a number of Doncaster area villages.

Here's where the race will visit:

Stage 1 (May 3) will start in Beverley and finish in Doncaster town centre and locally will pass through Sykehouse, Fishlake, Stainforth, Hatfield, Hatfield Woodhouse, Blaxton, Auckley and Bennetthorpe.

Stage 2, which starts in Barnsley and finishes in Ilkley, will visit Hooton Roberts, Conisbrough, Denaby, Mexborough, Adwick upon Dearne, Harlington, Barnburgh and Hickleton.

The route was announced this morning by event organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Over 50,000 people lined our streets to enjoy the Tour de Yorkshire in 2016 and with these fantastic memories still fresh in our minds, it’s even more exciting to know that we get to do it all again in 2018.

“Of course, not only will our residents benefit from the exciting opportunity to enjoy the world’s elite cyclists in action, we would love to see them get involved and come up with lots of creative ideas to mark the event and bring that fantastic carnival atmosphere to the borough.

“Our towns and villages definitely rose to the challenge in 2016 – and I know we can do our borough proud yet again and showcase how fantastic Doncaster is to an international audience of millions!”

Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the Tour de Yorkshire back to Doncaster next year.

“Doncaster is becoming a hub for cycling, with people coming from miles around to enjoy our fabulous rural cycling routes and events.

“Following the tremendous success of the Tour de Yorkshire in 2016, cycling has continued to grow in popularity with more and more people joining local clubs, and all generations being inspired to embrace the enjoyment of cycling and the benefits of getting fitter.”

With the route passing through a number of Doncaster’s towns and villages, community groups, businesses, schools and residents are invited to serve up a lively programme of entertainment and attractions while decorating their neighbourhoods with impressive land art.

For more details about how to get involved and a chance to take inspiration from Tour de Yorkshire 2016, please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/tdy

Further information is also available on http://letour.yorkshire.com/