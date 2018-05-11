Revealed: The wealthiest people in Yorkshire according to the Sunday Times Rich List

The collective wealth of Yorkshire’s richest people rose by more than £1bn in the last 12 months, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The list shows that the region’s 20 most wealthy people either boosted or retained their affluence in the latest list, which is published this Sunday.

Robert Miller, 84, is the region’s richest person with a fortune now put at £2bn, up £420m in the past 12 months, with large increases seen for Jet2.com owner Philip Meeson and the Healey brothers.

Mr Miller, American-born but a British citizen, was the co-founder of the Hong Kong based Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) chain in 1960.

When French luxury goods group LVMH took a controlling stake in the business in 1998, Miller’s wealth soared through the 38.75 per cent stake he retains in the business.

He has a London home and the 36,000-acre Gunnerside shooting estate in North Yorkshire and his daughter is Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Profits soared by more than 50 per cent in 2016 at Malcolm Healey’s York-based West Retail Group, which includes Wren Kitchens and the electronics retailer Ebuyer.

The operation’s earnings rose to just under £12m on £524.4m turnover and The Sunday Times values it at £160m.

His brother Eddie is best known for the Meadowhall shopping centre near Sheffield that he developed alongside Paul Sykes. Between them, the brothers are worth £1.6bn, up £120m on last year, and rank second in Yorkshire.

Ranked eighth, Philip Meeson’s Dart Group’s share price has taken flight again after plummeting in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Mr Meeson, 70, remains chairman and chief executive, holding a 38 per cent stake, and has other assets.

He saw his wealth grow by £107m in the latest ranking after Jet2.com, part of the Dart Group, saw a surge in passenger numbers.

Elsewhere Huddersfield Town FC owner Dean Hoyle and his wife Janet saw their wealth increase by £6m to £290m.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Our list of Yorkshire’s wealthiest people epitomises the seismic change we’ve seen over 30 editions of The Sunday Times Rich List.

“This is now largely a group of self-made individuals, with people like Paul Sykes and Dean Hoyle who left school without any qualifications. The days when our lists were dominated by aristocrats and inherited wealth are gone.

“No longer are fortunes made from property, industry and finance. These people are showing it’s possible create vast sums of wealth from surprising things such as greetings cards, sofas and even animal waste. Where there’s muck there really is brass.”