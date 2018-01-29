REVEALED: The worst performing primary schools in Leeds as rated by Ofsted

Have your say

The poorest performing primary schools in Leeds have been revealed, according to Ofsted.

There are 14 primary schools in the Leeds Council area currently rated as ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ in their most recent Ofsted inspections.

Each of the schools was inspected by Ofsted between 2013 and 207, with the majority of the most recent inspections having taken place in 2017.

The information is publicly available on the gov.uk website, allowing users to search for any school by postcode and view its most recent inspection.

To see which schools were rated as ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’, click on the gallery.

Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, inspects a range of educational institutions across the country.

Schools are inspected on a number of areas, including how the school is managed, the quality of the teaching, the personal development of pupils and the outcome for pupils.

Following an inspection, Ofsted publish a report on the school on its website and are given an assessment based on a four-point scale.

Schools can either be rated 1 (Outstanding), 2 (Good), 3 (Requires Improvement) and 4 (Inadequate).

The schools and their Ofsted reports have been listed on the Government’s website.

Click on the link above to reveal all the primary schools that are currently rated as Inadequate or Requires Improvement across Leeds.