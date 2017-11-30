Revealed: The Yorkshire firms to have made the Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100

Six Yorkshire companies have been named in this year’s Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 table.

The list compiles Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales and this year’s entrants from the region have grown by an average of 68 per cent a year over three years to a total of £298m, employing 1,200 people.

This year’s Yorkshire firms are, in descending order, food manufacturer Heck!, furniture supplier Southerns, pet firm Pet brands, furniture manufacturer Naughtone, fish supplier Copernus and gym operator PureGym

Sir Richard Branson of Virgin, the title sponsor for all 21 years, said: “Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the economy; driving innovation, creating jobs and challenging industry norms. It’s clear over the coming years UK business will have to adapt to different conditions and we must do all we can to support our entrepreneurs.”