Revealed: The Yorkshire towns and villages voted among Britain's top 50 rural areas

The Orkney Islands have been identified as Britain's best rural place to live for the second year in a row... but Yorkshire's countryside is also well represented.

Revealed: The full list of Britain's top 50 rural areas... and yes, there is Yorkshire interest

The latest Halifax 2018 Rural Areas Quality of Life Survey put Rutland in the East Midlands in second place, followed by Wychavon in the West Midlands and Winchester and Waverley in the South East.

Craven comes out on top for Yorkshire, sitting in sixth place nationally, with Richmondshire second in Yorkshire (7th nationally) and Ryedale third (10th nationally).

The annual study looks at aspects of life including employment, education as well as social and environmental factors to make the findings.

It’s a far cry from York’s magnificent Minster, but this little chapel is one of England’s most significant religious buildings

The Orkney Islands kept the top spot after scoring well on employment levels, average spend per pupil on education, low anxiety levels, low crime rates, low primary class sizes and consistently high scores in life satisfaction and happiness.

In second place, residents in Rutland residents have some of the biggest homes in rural Britain, with an average of 6.4 habitable rooms, Halifax said.

The North East of England had no places in Halifax's top 50, with Northumberland ranked at number 95.

The little-known Yorkshireman who helped win the war by 'giving' the RAF its greatest flying machine

Russell Galley, Managing Director, and Halifax, said: "With strong education and employment levels, low crime rates and residents loving life, not to mention breathtaking wide open spaces, the Orkney Islands have retained the crown of Britain's best rural place to live."

Looking at how rural quality of life varies across the country, he said rural areas in the South East receive higher weekly earnings, while those in the East Midlands have larger property sizes.

Mr Galley continued: "On the southern coast, sunnier climates shine through in the rankings, while, lower house prices-to-earnings, wellbeing and class sizes give northern areas the desirability factor."