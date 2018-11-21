Revealed: This is when Mumford & Sons cancelled Sheffield concert has been rescheduled to

Brit rockers Mumford & Sons have rescheduled a date for their concert which was due to take place at Sheffield Arena this weekend.

The band have announced that they will now play the show on June 4 next year.

Customers are advised to keep their original tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled show. Customers unable to make the new date should return their tickets to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The sixty date world arena tour in support of their forthcoming fourth album Delta will be performed on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

But it was the logistics of staging such a show that forced the band to cancel this weekend’s show.

In a statement the band said: “Dear friends, It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges.

”As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together, and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it given some obstacles that have come up in production.

“As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it’s something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make, but in this case we have no other choice.

“The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.”

“We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 and will share information

Tickets for the new date on Tuesday 4th June 2019 are available now online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 56 56, priced £41.25, £52.25 & £63.25 (including booking fee).