REVEALED: Top 12 BBC earners listed

A list of the top 12 earners at the BBC is male-heavy, with no women featuring.
The corporation has for the second year in a row disclosed the salaries of on-air talent earning more than £150,000 in the annual report.
Last year's report sparked a gender pay gap dispute as only 34 women featured on the 96-strong list. There were also no women featured in the band of earnings above £500,000 last year.
This year, figures have been revealed in bands of £10,000 and not last year's £50,000. They also exclude on-air talent and their earnings who fall under the remit of BBC Studios, meaning the salaries of talent from EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who and more have not been disclosed as they were last year.
Last year, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman was revealed to earn between £450,000 to £499,999. This year, she is still listed as the highest earning woman on the list, but she is listed in the pay bracket of £370,000 - £379,999, a figure which includes work done on her weekly Radio 2 show and then a BBC TV fee for "a range of programmes and series".
Her salary is likely to be higher than what is listed, but her earnings for Strictly are not reflected due to the BBC One dancing series being made by BBC Studios, so they have not been disclosed.
Some on-air male talent including John Humphrys, Jeremy Vine and Huw Edwards received pay cuts over the last 12 months.
The top 12 highest-paid stars listed in the annual report (April 2018 - March 2017) are:
Gary Lineker - £1,750,000 - £1,759,999
Principal sport: Men's Football
Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup
Sports Personality of the Year
Chris Evans - £1,660,000 - £1,669,999
Principal Programme: BBC Radio 2
Programme commitments: Approximately 200 editions of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show
Graham Norton - £600,000 - £609,999
Principal activity: Radio and Television
Programme commitments: Weekly show on Radio 2
BBC TV fee for a range of programmes and series
Steve Wright - £550,000 £559,999
Principal Station: BBC Radio 2
220 editions of Steve Wright in the Afternoon
50 editions of Sunday Love Songs
Huw Edwards - £520,000 - £529,999
Principal Programme: BBC News At Six And BBC News At Ten
180 presentation days for BBC1 & News Channel
Elections and News Specials
Jeremy Vine £440,000 - £449,999
Principal Activity: Radio And Television
Daily show on Radio 2
60 episodes of Eggheads
Alan Shearer £410,000 - £419,999
Principal Sport: Men's Football
Match of the day: Premier League and FA Cup
Nicky Campbell £410,000 - £419,999
Principal Station: BBC Radio 5 Live
210 editions of 5 live Breakfast
210 editions of Your Call
Nick Grimshaw £400,000 - £409,999
Principal Station: BBC Radio 1
230 editions of Radio 1 Breakfast Show
Radio 1 Big Weekend
Teen Awards
Stephen Nolan £400,000 - £409,999
Principal Station: Multiple Stations
210 shows on Radio Ulster
20 editions of Nolan Live
30 Question Time Extra Time
120 Stephen Nolan on 5 live
John Humphrys £400,000 -£409,999
Principal Programme: Today
140 programmes
Andrew Marr £400,000 - £409,999
Principal Programme: The Andrew Marr Show
40 programmes
BBC1 documentaries
20 start editions of Start The Week