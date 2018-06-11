Revealed: Track list for Harewood House 'iconic' Classic Ibiza gig

Have your say

The biggest anthems set to be played at Ministry of Sound's Classic Ibiza event at Harewood House, have been revealed.

With just over six weeks to go until a taste of the “White Isle” comes to Yorkshire, organisers have revealed the track-list packed full of some of dance music’s most iconic anthems.

Performed by The Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of live vocalists, the gig is split into two halves - starting with a chill-out set followed by a series of dance-floor fillers.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of The Urban Soul Orchestra, comments: “Is there a better way to kick off a summer’s evening than to listen to these chilled-out tracks over a glass of bubbly? I don’t think there is.

He added: “We’ve performed and recorded with many of the artists who wrote these tracks, so it’s great to be bringing their music to Harewood."

The first set starts at 8pm followed by an interval with DJ Goldierocks at 9pm before the second set at 9.30pm. The concert is expected to finish at around 10.45pm.

Tracks in the first half will be:

Les Nuits (Nightmares on Wax)

At the River (Groove Armada)

Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby)

Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack)

So Good to Me (Chris Malinchak)

Pacific State (808 State)

Waves (Mr Probz)

Missing (Everything But The Girl)

Children (Robert Miles)

Barber’s Adagio For Strings (William Orbit)

Something Good (Utah Saints)

Tracks in the second half will be:

Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim)

Insomnia (Faithless)

Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada)

Groovejet (Spiller), Found A Cure (Ultra Naté)

Lady (Modjo)

Sing It Back (Moloko)

Music Sounds Better With You (Stardust)

One More Time (Daft Punk)

Show Me Love (Robin S.)

Rhythm is a Dancer (Snap!)

You Don’t Know Me (Armand van Helden)

Let Me Be Your Fantasy (Baby D)

Call On Me (Eric Prydz)

Blind Faith (Chase & Status)

Born Slippy (Underworld)

Sandstorm (Darude)

Titanium (David Guetta Ft. Sia)

Don’t You Worry Child (Swedish House Mafia)

Levels (Avicii)

Out of Space (The Prodigy)

Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers)

Touch Me ft. Cassandra (Rui Da Silva)

Rhythm of the Night (Corona)

Free (Ultra Naté)

Five of the tracks were voted for by Classic Ibiza’s Facebook followers over Easter, receiving a total of over 10,000 votes, including Out of Space, Free, Touch Me ft. Cassandra, Rhythm of the Night and Hey Boy, Hey Girl.

Tickets are expected to sell out in advance and are priced at £39.50 for adults, £17.50 for children aged 5 -16 and children under 5 go free.

Car-parking is free both for coaches and cars with car parks and gates opening at 6pm.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets or alternatively call the event box office on 01283 841601.