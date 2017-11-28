REVEALED: Video and more photos of the lost villages 'drowned' beneath Ladybower Reservoir

They were lost to the world nearly 75 years ago - but here's another glimpse of the villages drowned and sitting at the bottom of Ladybower Reservoir.

The villages of Ashopton and Derwent were both demolished and flooded in 1943 with thousands of gallons of water pouring down onto abandoned homes, pubs and shops to create the reservoir to serve Sheffield and the East Midlands.

Ashopton was lost in 1943.

It emerged yesterday that a collection of photos of the villages in their heyday are to come up for auction.

We've delved into our archives to find more vintage photographs of the villages sent to a watery grave more than seven decades - and the remains of which still lie beneath the Ladybower waters.

And you can watch a British Pathe news report from 1947 showing the church at Derwent being revealed from underneath the waters HERE

The toll house on the left was one of the buildings demolished.

The Ashopton viaduct, which crosses the reservoir today, towers over the village as its fate is sealed with complete destruction.

The entire village was lost in 1943 - never to be seen again.

More than 100 people lived in Ashopton.

Derwent village was also demolished.

A busy day in Ashopton in 1912.

This photo gives an extent of how much of the village and surrounding land was flooded for the reservoir.

Villagers watched as the remains of Ashopton were flooded in 1943.