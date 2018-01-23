Revenue growth for Pets at Home

Pet retailer Pets at Home saw revenue grow 9.6 per cent as it was boosted by its merchandise division.

Merchandise revenue grew 9 per cent to £193.4m over the Christmas trading period, the company said, as revenue rose 9.6 per cent to £223.3m.

Ian Kellett, CEO of Pets at Home, said: “I’m happy to report further progress in the third quarter, where trading momentum in our merchandise division built over the Christmas period.

“In the year since we launched our lower pricing initiatives we have seen a really strong customer response to the investments we have made.

“At the same time, we continued to deliver strong growth in our veterinary business across both first opinion practices and specialist referral centres.”