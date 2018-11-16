Rhinos ready for Leeds Big Sleep

Leeds Rhinos players will help to raise money for three charities by spending a night sleeping under the stars at Emeral Headingley.

The players, who returned to training this week, will join volunteers from Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice to raise money for some of the city’s most vulnerable people during the Leeds Big Sleep on Thursday November 29.

Rhinos player, Anthony Mullally said: “It is good for people in fortunate positions, like ourselves, where we have a roof over our heads and food in our cupboards, to give back.

“It is important for the Rhinos and the platform they have to help influence and encourage people to doing something selfless.

“It’s going to be cold and we will be sleeping on a hard surface and it will be a little insight into what homeless people go through.

“Some of the lads are a bit nervous because it is out of their comfort zone, but they are excited to do it.

“I will be avoiding sleeping next to Brad Singleton because he is the loudest snorer!”

This year, Yorkshire Evening Post editor, Hannah Thaxter and Leeds Rhinos head of operations, Sue Ward, are among the volunteers who will be sleeping out and fans can also get involved.

“It would be great if supporters could join us for the Leeds Big Sleep too,” added Mullally.

Anyone wishing to take part in the Big Sleep are asked to make a donation of £100 to enter, with an option to raise more. Go to: mydonate.bt.com/events/2018leedsbigsleep Sponsor the Leeds Rhinos at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/leedsrhinossquad1