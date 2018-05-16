'Ridiculous' and 'stressing:' TV weatherman Paul Hudson blasts changing speed limits on Sheffield road

TV weatherman Paul Hudson has blasted speed limits on a Sheffield road as 'ridiculous.'

The Look North presenter blasted constantly changing speed limits on the city's A61 route saying that the changes were 'stressing' for drivers.

In an angry tweet he wrote: "A61 Sheffield, Grenoside to Hillsborough. In 2 miles, speed limit goes 50 to 30 to 40 to 30 then to 40 mph. With speed cameras. Ridiculous!"

And in a further post he wrote: "Drivers should be concentrating on the road not stressing about which speed zone they are in. If necessary 30mph all the way is better."

In response, one Twitter user,‏ @superseth96 replied: "Why not just have a constant low speed limit? Makes more sense instead of speeding up and slowing down, trying to catch you off guard and end up getting a ticket."

Another user, Graeme Bickerdike‏, posted: "I've driven 1,000,000 miles in 35 years. Two speeding offences. One on that stretch of road, doing 37mph in what I was convinced was a 40mph section.

The A61 where Paul Hudson says speed limits change constantly.

"We've lost the plot with speed limits. The only people penalised are those who endeavour to comply with the law."

Christopher Taylor‏ wrote: "I have lived there for years and it’s confusing."