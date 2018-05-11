‘Ring and bring’ crack cocaine and heroin dealers jailed

Dealers who operated a ‘ring and bring’ drugs line for bringing crack cocaine and heroin into Wakefield have been jailed for more than 21 years.

Four men were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday for their part in the operation, which saw them use a ‘hotline’ to bring the Class A drugs into the district.

Mohammed Jeewa, 31, from Batley was jailed for eight years and six months, Daniel O’Brien, 31, from Wakefield, was given three years and 11 months, and Christopher Garfield, 27, from Wakefield, was jailed for three years. All admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Nathan Wharton, 24, from Dewsbury, was jailed for two years and nine months for admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack.

A fifth male from Heckmondwike also received a two-year suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply.

Police investigations began in October 2016 after officers stopped a VW Polo being driven by O’Brien on George Street in Wakefield and recovered drugs from a sweets container.

A month later, Wakefield officers stopped a vehicle on Park Grove Road and arrested Garfield and Wharton. Both males had the same type of sweet container inside their vehicle containing drugs.

Detailed enquiries identified the men were part of an organised crime ring headed by Jeewa who employed dealers in a business style venture in which they ran day and night-shift operating a single phone line.

Chief Supt Mabs Hussain, district commander of Wakefield Police, said: “This has been an excellent investigation sparked by Wakefield officers who took action when their instincts told them activity they had seen wasn’t quite right.

“A simple stop escalated into a significant operation and it shows the real value of policing in this way.”