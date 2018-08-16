Ripley Show: A showcase of the community for new leader's debut

The new organisers of one of the district’s oldest agricultural shows celebrated a successful ‘debut’ on Sunday with the staging of the 169th show.

Ripley and District Agricultural and Horticultural Show drew thousands of visitors once again to the grounds of Ripley Castle Park, taking in motorised stunt displays in the main ring, terrier racing, sheep dog trials, sheep shows and horses classes.

A Level results 2018: Your guide to Harrogate district

It was something of a special day for the organisers as Tammy Smith, Show Secretary, Andrew Walmsley, Chairman and Michael Gulwell, Trade Stand Secretary, marked their first year helping lead the work which makes Ripley Show possible.

Following on from her own mother, Marjorie Periam, who held the same title for 17 years, Tammy said she was delighted to ‘get this one under the new team’s belt.’

She said:“This is a really important showcase of the community, and it is important that we are able to promote agriculture and traditions.

“It is not only important to bring that to life for people involved in agriculture it is also important to show it to people who come from towns and cities.”

She added: “I was relieved and pleased with the results of the show. The feedback has been really positive which is fantastic to hear.

“She (Marjorie) was still there, helping keep an eye on things and giving me a chance to ask questions from someone with knowledge to rely on. It got everything ticking over as it has done before, but the thing to call out is that this year also saw a new chairman and trade stand secretary who did a fantastic job picking everything up. We have all been newbies really this year, and it was a great one to get under our belt for the first time.”

Harrogate A Level results 2018: Outstanding performances at Rossett School

Tributes were also paid to President of the Show, Sir Thomas Ingilby, owner of Ripley Castle and its estates for his continued backing of the show.

Despite gloomy forecasts for the day, and early morning showers, the weather improved in time for the first horse classes of the day.

With displays in categories including heavy horses, sheep, vintage tractors and classic cars there were close to 2,000 entries for visitors to enjoy alongside main ring attractions including the motorised displays of the Jez Avery Stunt Show.

A Level Results 2018: The future looks bright for sixth form at King James's in Knaresborough

Whilst giving thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who helped organise the show, Tammy encouraged others to consider taking part.

She said: “We very much rely on our volunteers and its great to see new people coming in, whether that is to do something like stewarding or horticulture, we always will welcome them.”