Ripon charity saved but jobs will be lost

The future of a much-loved Ripon charity has been secured after a period of financial uncertainty, but up to 12 jobs will be lost as a result of the organisation’s restructure.

Earlier this year, Ripon Community Link, including Ripon Walled Gardens, which supports people with learning difficulties and disabilities, launched a consultation of its services, after a series of financial challenges threw its existence into doubt.

As a result of the consultation, an interim chief executive will be appointed, and the charity will vacate its premises at Ripon Community House.

A statement from the charity said: “The consolidation from three to two sites will regrettably result in the net loss of up to 12 staff posts.”

The charity aims to enhance the walled garden, with an emphasis on learning, catering, horticulture and the environment, and arts and crafts, and a dedicated fundraiser will be employed.

Chair of Trustees, Karen Murray, said: “Like many small charities operating in extremely challenging financial conditions, we examined ways to secure the long-term future success of our charity.

“We took the difficult, but necessary, steps of reviewing all our services, and whilst the last six months has been incredibly challenging, we now have a way forward that secures our long-term future and safeguards the jobs of 22 members of staff and our support of around 65 service users.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of our staff who have helped shape our future direction, and I wish to thank all those who will sadly be leaving us for their years of dedication and service.”