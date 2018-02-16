Ripon museum plays the game to stir memories of childhood

THEY are the games which captured a child’s imagination and will for many adults still hold happy memories from their formative years.

And now a new project has been unveiled at the Workhouse Museum in Ripon to chart the history of handheld games through the generations.

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow, (Feb 17) will give visitors the chance to play with the fads that have filled the playgrounds or occupied people’s commutes.

The showcase will run throughout the spring season and offers an insight into how the toys worked, and which were the most popular.

Curator Martin Willis said: “As part of this project we are also asking for people to contact us if they have any handheld toys or games that we can include in the showcase.

“We also want to hear people’s memories of their favourite handheld toys and any tips for conquering the most difficult of gaming challenges.”

The exhibition was devised and curated by members of the Ripon Museum Trust’s young volunteer group.

Mr Willis added: “We hope that the toys in the showcase will ignite people’s memories and be a nostalgic experience.”