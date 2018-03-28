Ripon police investigate suspected drink driver after two people injured in crash near old auction mart

An investigation has begun into a suspected drink driver after two people were injured in a crash near Ripon's old auction mart.

Police were called to North Road yesterday after a Skoda Rapid and a Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision.

The driver of the Skoda was asked to complete a breathalyser test, which returned a result of 201mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than five times the drink drive limit.

Traffic constable David Minto said on Twitter that the driver was then arrested and taken to hospital, before being brought into custody.

He said the driver had provided a blood specimen after an unreliable breath specimen was taken at the station.

"We now believe the initial roadside breath specimen may have measured residual mouth alcohol, so slightly misleading," he said.

"The driver did provide a reading of 94mg in a custody sobriety test over four hours after his arrest though. Investigation is ongoing."

The driver of the second car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

