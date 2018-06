Have your say

POLICE investigating a burglary at a shop in Ripon have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the burglary at the Nisa store on Lead Lane, Ripon.

It happened just before 8.30pm on Tuesday May 15, but police only released details today (June 20)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180085476.