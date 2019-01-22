Rise in number of firms failing

The level of administrations among Yorkshire companies rose 11 per cent last year, new data shows.

According to Deloitte’s latest insolvency figures, a total of 168 of the region’s firms entered administration in 2018, with the second half of the year seeing the biggest rise with 88 companies appointing administrators – a 29 per cent increase on the last six months of 2017.

Among the high-profile businesses entering administration in the region were Poundworld, Crawshaw Group and Maplin.

Clare Boardman, Deloitte’s head of restructuring services in the Yorkshire and the North East, said: “It has been a tough year for businesses across a range of sectors.”