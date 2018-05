A road is currently blocked in Wakefield following a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The call was made to the emergency services shortly before 3pm to attend Denby Dale Road, next to the Audi garage and near Pugneys.

The collision involved a grey Mercedes vehicle.

Police and ambulance are on the scene and early indications are that two people have been injured.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area if possible.